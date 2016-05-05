BRIEF-Inter Pipeline says diluent line near Fort McMurray resumes operations

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Inter Pipeline Ltd
* Says has resumed operation of Polaris diluent pipeline system in Fort McMurray, Alberta, area
* Inter Pipeline says Corridor pipeline system also ready for operation subject to activity resuming at local oil sands production facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.