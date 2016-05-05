版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline says diluent line near Fort McMurray resumes operations

May 5 Inter Pipeline Ltd

* Says has resumed operation of Polaris diluent pipeline system in Fort McMurray, Alberta, area

* Inter Pipeline says Corridor pipeline system also ready for operation subject to activity resuming at local oil sands production facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

