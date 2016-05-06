BRIEF-Redstone said ex-girlfriend Herzer stole money from him-deposition

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 Sumner Redstone Says He Wants His Daughter Shari To Make His Health Care Decisions If He Is Unable To
* Sumner Redstone says is happy with his nursing care, says "I feel good" about seeing his family lately
* Girlfriend Manuela Herzer "out of my life"
* Girlfriend Manuela Herzer out of his house -transcript of deposition
* Girlfriend Herzer stole money from him, but did not provide specifics -transcript of deposition (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award