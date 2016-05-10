BUZZ-Solar ETF: Bears soak up the sun

** Guggenheim Solar Invest ETF appears to be
resuming its prevailing bear trend in earnest
** Poor reports from SolarCity, TAN's largest
holding by pct TNA end-of-Apr, as well as Solaredge Technologies
look to add to downside pressure
** ETF off 56 pct from its early 2015 peak and 29 pct YTD,
although has been trapped in a choppy range since its Feb low.
Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1OenWf6
** Since that Feb bottom, bounces have been failing just shy
of the late Sept trough, at $25.25, and now TAN breaking to
fresh 3-month lows
** Once the Feb bottom at $20.00 gives way, ETF can threaten
its 2013/2012 lows in the $15.00/$12.59 area moving forward
** Need weekly close above $25.25, and descending 30-WMA,
now $25.50, to suggest a surprise turn in trend; suggest levels
over $30.00 back in play
** Top TAN holdings after SCTY include Xinyi Solar Holdings
, First Solar, and GCL-Poly Energy
(Messaging: terence.gabriel.tr.com@reuters.net)