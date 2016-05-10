版本:
BRIEF-Syncrude restarts power generator at Aurora oil sands mine

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Syncrude spokeswoman says company has restarted power generator at Aurora oil sands mine, has team on the ground assessing site

* Syncrude says has transitioned from emergency response phase to planning operations restart, no timeline on production restarting yet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Nia Williams)

