公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 04:02 BJT

BRIEF-Tesla expects operating expense up 20-25 percent in 2016 - 10Q

May 10 Tesla Motors Inc estimates operating expenses to grow 20-25 percent in 2016 from 2015 - 10-Q filing Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alexandria Sage)

