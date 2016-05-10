版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Shell Canada says oil sands operations not near full production

May 10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc :

* Shell Canada President Michael Crothers says oil sands operations are nowhere near full rates, will take some time to increase rates

* Crothers says company has been able to keep Scotford refinery running through wildfire outage using alternative feedstocks Further company coverage: (Reporting By Allison Martell)

