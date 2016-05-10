版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-ConocoPhillips Canada president says Surmont has power

May 10 (Reuters) -

* ConocoPhillips President Ken Lueers says a team is at Surmont oil sands site, which has power

* ConocoPhillips Canada president says no timeline on Surmont restart Further company coverage: (Reporting By Allison Martell)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐