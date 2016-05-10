BRIEF-ConocoPhillips Canada president says Surmont has power

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 (Reuters) -
* ConocoPhillips President Ken Lueers says a team is at Surmont oil sands site, which has power
* ConocoPhillips Canada president says no timeline on Surmont restart Further company coverage: (Reporting By Allison Martell)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.