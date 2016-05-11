BRIEF-Regeneron says in deals with other payers to assess Praluent value

May 11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron head of commercial operations Robert Terifay, in
interview, says drugmaker has signed deals with other payers, in
addition to Cigna, to assess value of its Praluent
cholesterol drug
* Says could take years for Cigna's medical, pharmaceuticals
databases to suggest whether Praluent cuts heart attack risk
* Says easiest measure of value for payers is extent to
which drug lowers LDL cholesterol
* Says expects insurers to increasingly use value analyses
for many chronic diseases, including asthma and heart disease
