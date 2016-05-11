版本:
BRIEF-Regeneron says in deals with other payers to assess Praluent value

May 11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron head of commercial operations Robert Terifay, in interview, says drugmaker has signed deals with other payers, in addition to Cigna, to assess value of its Praluent cholesterol drug

* Says could take years for Cigna's medical, pharmaceuticals databases to suggest whether Praluent cuts heart attack risk

* Says easiest measure of value for payers is extent to which drug lowers LDL cholesterol

* Says expects insurers to increasingly use value analyses for many chronic diseases, including asthma and heart disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

