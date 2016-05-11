BRIEF-Suncor to start flying workers back to oil sands site - union official

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Suncor Energy Inc
* Starting to fly employees back to oil sands site on Thursday says President of Unifor local 707a union
* Unifor local 707a President says will take a few days to get Suncor oil sands plant restarted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring