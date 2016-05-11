版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 01:10 BJT

BRIEF-Suncor to start flying workers back to oil sands site - union official

May 11 Suncor Energy Inc

* Starting to fly employees back to oil sands site on Thursday says President of Unifor local 707a union

* Unifor local 707a President says will take a few days to get Suncor oil sands plant restarted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

