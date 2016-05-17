版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 10:05 BJT

BRIEF-Suncor MacKay River project evacuated due to wildfire, other facilities safe

May 16 Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor Energy says its MacKay River facility is under mandatory evacuation order due to Alberta wildfire

* Suncor Energy says all its other oil sand facilities are safe and operating normally

* Suncor Energy says monitoring wildfire situation, has plans in place to move out workers if nescessary (Reporting by Julie Gordon)

