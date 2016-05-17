BRIEF-Suncor MacKay River project evacuated due to wildfire, other facilities safe

Some unskilled migration to UK likely to continue after Brexit - minister
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still accept some unskilled migration after it leaves the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
May 16 Suncor Energy Inc
* Suncor Energy says its MacKay River facility is under mandatory evacuation order due to Alberta wildfire
* Suncor Energy says all its other oil sand facilities are safe and operating normally
* Suncor Energy says monitoring wildfire situation, has plans in place to move out workers if nescessary (Reporting by Julie Gordon)
SEATTLE, Jan 17 Boeing Co said its chief executive will meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York to discuss its Air Force One presidential jumbo jet based on the Boeing 747 airliner.