BRIEF-Canadian Natural says Horizon operations returning to stable

May 17 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* Says Horizon operations returning to stable conditions after minor repairs on upgrader that were unrelated to wildfires

* Says Fort McMurray wildfire continues to be a safe distance from Horizon oil sands site, air quality within acceptable limits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

