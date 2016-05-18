版本:
BRIEF-Canadian Natural says Horizon oil sands operations remain stable

May 18 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* Says wildfire a safe distance from Horizon oil sands project, current operations remain stable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

