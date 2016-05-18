版本:
BRIEF-Canada fire evacuees to get re-entry timeline Wednesday

May 18 (Reuters) -

* Alberta says conditional timeline for re-entry of residents to fire-struck Fort McMurray will be announced on Wednesday

For main story: (Reporting By Allison Martell)

