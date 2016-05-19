版本:
BRIEF-Potash Corp of Saskatchewan CEO says dividend sustainable

May 19 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc

* Speaking at BMO Farm to Market conference in New York

* Potash Corp of Saskatchewan CEO Jochen Tilk says China potash contract will be finalized in a couple of weeks

* Potash Corp CEO says dividend sustainable Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

