BRIEF-Canada regulator supports Kinder Morgan oil pipeline expansion

May 19 Kinder Morgan Inc

* Canada energy regulator says Trans Mountain expansion project's "considerable benefits" outweigh the "residual burdens"

* National Energy Board says it found project not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects

* Canada's NEB says benefits include more access to diverse markets for canadian oil, thousands of jobs (Reporting by Julie Gordon)

