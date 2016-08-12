版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Canpotex settles potash supply contract with China

Aug 12 Canpotex spokesperson says:

* Canpotex agrees to potash supply contract with Chinese buyers including Sinofert to end of 2016

* Canpotex settlement prices in line with recent contract settlements, volume expected similar to 2015 second half Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

