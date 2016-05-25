BRIEF-Syncrude sending "several hundred" more workers to oil sands facilities

Petrobras says raises $4 billion in bond issue
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
May 25 Suncor Energy Inc
* Syncrude says no timeline yet for production restart, will release details on timing at a later date
* Syncrude, majority-owned by Suncor Energy Inc, says making "significant progress" on plan to safely restart operations
* Says sending "several hundred more employees over the coming days" to sites north of fire-stricken Fort McMurray Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric M. Johnson in Calgary)
* One Gas Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 7 cents per share to 42 cents per share
* Prescott Group Capital Management LLC reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Adeptus Health Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k29UDD) Further company coverage: