BRIEF-Syncrude sending "several hundred" more workers to oil sands facilities

May 25 Suncor Energy Inc

* Syncrude says no timeline yet for production restart, will release details on timing at a later date

* Syncrude, majority-owned by Suncor Energy Inc, says making "significant progress" on plan to safely restart operations

* Says sending "several hundred more employees over the coming days" to sites north of fire-stricken Fort McMurray Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric M. Johnson in Calgary)

