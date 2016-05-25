BRIEF-Exxon CEO says high debt levels muddy potential shale acquisitions

BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
DALLAS May 25 Exxon Mobil Corp Mobil chief executive Rex Tillerson said the high levels of debt taken on by U.S. shale players had diminished their value as potential acquisitions, noting that the company continued to consider buying individual assets.
* "At this point, I would not want to suggest that anything's imminent with anyone," Tillerson said at a press conference after Exxon's annual general meeting, in response to Reuters question about potential shale deals.
* "A lot of companies have taken on a lot of debt. As they've done that, part of the value has been diminished," Tillerson said.
* "We continue to find value in certain assets that become available and we continue to look at those," Tillerson said.
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
JERUSALEM, May 22 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, reported a steeper than expected rise in quarterly profit that was boosted by lower operating expenses.