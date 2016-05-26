版本:
BRIEF-CIBC does not see significant losses from portfolio exposed to Fort McMurray: CRO

May 26 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

* Does not expect significant losses from portfolio exposed to Fort McMurray: executive

* Added one company to oil and gas watchlist in quarter: CRO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Tilak)

