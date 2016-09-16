版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issues order requiring Colonial Pipeline Co to take corrective actions following recent failure on Line #1 -statement

Sept 16 Colonial Pipeline Co

* Corrective action order requires colonial to carry out mechanical and metallurgical testing and failure analysis of the failed section of pipe Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mohammad Zargham)

