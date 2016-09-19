版本:
BRIEF-Canada auto union says contract talks continue with GM

Sept 19 Canada Auto Union Unifor Spokeswoman:

* Talks are ongoing with General Motors Co, making progress

* Canada auto union says some matters are still unresolved, top priority is still seeking investment commitment from GM Further company coverage: (Reporting By Allison Martell)

