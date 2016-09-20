BRIEF-Canada auto union reaches tentative agreement with General Motors

Sept 20 Canada Auto Union Unifor President Jerry Dias says has the framework for a tentative agreement tith General Motors Co

* Canada auto union says has a "solution" for GM workers at Oshawa, Ontario plant which was key item in talks

* Canada auto union says "hundreds of millions" of dollars committed to Oshawa, no longer fears plant closure in 2019

* St. Catharines, ontario powertrain facility

* Canada auto union says GM Oshawa consolidated line will close as scheduled, but production will continue on newer flex line

* Includes wage increases for existing employees