BRIEF-Allergan says expects NASH market to reach $8 bln to $10 bln/year

Sept 21 Allergan, in conference call with analysts:

* Says company had been blocked from making deals by now-cancelled Pfizer deal; says three September deals helped "fill" that backlog

* Says combinations of NASH drugs will be needed to combat fatty liver disease, cenicriviroc (CVC) could be cornerstone treatment

* Says overall research spending will not be greatly changed by three recent deals

