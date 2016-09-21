版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan says expects NASH market to reach $8 bln to $10 bln/year

Sept 21 Allergan, in conference call with analysts:

* Says company had been blocked from making deals by now-cancelled Pfizer deal; says three September deals helped "fill" that backlog

* Says combinations of NASH drugs will be needed to combat fatty liver disease, cenicriviroc (CVC) could be cornerstone treatment

* Says overall research spending will not be greatly changed by three recent deals

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐