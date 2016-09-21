BRIEF-Omega's Cooperman says SEC insider trading charges without merit - CNBC

Sept 21 * CNBC reports Omega Advisors' Leon Cooperman says SEC insider trading charges are 'without merit'

* CNBC reports Omega's Cooperman says he feels he will be vindicated of SEC insider trading charges

* CNBC reports Omega's Cooperman says SEC offered settlement, which Cooperman deemed unacceptable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Sam Forgione)