BRIEF-Omega's Cooperman says SEC insider trading charges without merit - CNBC

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 * CNBC reports Omega Advisors' Leon Cooperman says SEC insider trading charges are 'without merit'
* CNBC reports Omega's Cooperman says he feels he will be vindicated of SEC insider trading charges
* CNBC reports Omega's Cooperman says SEC offered settlement, which Cooperman deemed unacceptable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.