版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 23:28 BJT

BRIEF-Omega's Cooperman says SEC insider trading charges without merit - CNBC

Sept 21 * CNBC reports Omega Advisors' Leon Cooperman says SEC insider trading charges are 'without merit'

* CNBC reports Omega's Cooperman says he feels he will be vindicated of SEC insider trading charges

* CNBC reports Omega's Cooperman says SEC offered settlement, which Cooperman deemed unacceptable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Sam Forgione)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐