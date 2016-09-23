版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Sprint patents ruled as valid in litigation with Cox Communications

Sept 23 * Patents are not valid in litigation with cox communications inc - decision

* u.s. Court of appeals for the federal circuit reverses delaware court that had ruled the patents were indefinite

* Lawsuit relates to cox complaint in delaware federal court that the sprint patents are invalid and not infringed

* Over ip technology

