2016年 9月 28日

BRIEF-Pacific Northwest LNG says pleased with Canadian gov't approval

Sept 27 Petroliam Nasional Bhd

* Pacific Northwest LNG says pleased with Canadian government approval of plant, will conduct a total project review over coming months prior to announcing next steps Story: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)

