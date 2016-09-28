版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 03:36 BJT

BRIEF-Alphabet's YouTube hires former Warner Music executive Lyor Cohen as global head of music

Sept 28 Alphabet Inc

* YouTube hires former Warner Music executive Lyor Cohen as global head of music - company statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)

