Fidelity Contrafund continues to slash stake in struggling Chipotle

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
BOSTON, Sept 30 Fidelity's Contrafund, the largest mutual fund investor in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc , cut its stake in the struggling burrito chain by 19 percent in August, Fidelity disclosed on Friday.
Run by portfolio manager Will Danoff, Contrafund reported holding about 790,177 shares in Chipotle at the end of August. That was down from about 980,000 shares in the previous month, Fidelity fund holding disclosures show.
Fidelity was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; editing by Diane Craft)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
