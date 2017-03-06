GM says Opel sale will provide $2 billion for share buybacks

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co said the sale of its European Opel and Vauxhall operations will free $2 billion to accelerate planned share repurchases.
GM previously authorized a total of $14 billion in share repurchases and has $8 billion remaining under that plan, Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens told analysts and investors during a conference call on Monday. GM can accelerate those buybacks, in part because it will reduce its target minimum cash balance to $18 billion from $20 billion currently. (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.