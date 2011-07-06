版本:
TABLE-Ford says June China auto sales up 11 pct y/y

 BEIJING, July 6 Ford Motor said on
Wednesday it shipped 44,442 vehicles to dealers in China in
June, up 11 percent from a year earlier.	
 The following table captures Chinese passenger car and 	
vehicle sales in June and year-to-date, by manufacturer (units; 	
percent changes are from a year earlier): 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                               June     pct change      y-t-d
 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
Ford             44,442      11.0          274,510    14.0 	
GM              193,878       9.9        1,273,502     5.3 	
 Shanghai GM    101,524      41.4          600,002    25.0   	
 SAIC-GM-Wuling  88,027     -11.2          641,324    -5.4	
 FAW-GM           NA         NA             42,100    -38.8  
  	

Toyota           59,500      -2.4          354,400    -2.2	
Mazda            16,384     -18.0          102,703    -4.0	
Hyundai Kia      86,299       9.1          553,623    NA	
 Beijing Hyundai 55,136       1.9          NA         NA	
 DF Yueda Kia    31,163      19.8          NA         NA
 	
--------------------------------------------------------------  
 * SAIC-GM-Wuling's monthly decline was calculated based on
historical data from GM. 	
* Hyundai Kia's sales do not include imported models.	
	
 NOTE:     	
 General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent owned car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
Ltd in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pickup
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group producing light commercial vehicles.	
 Toyota Motor Corp operates car ventures with
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd and FAW Group in
China.	
 Ford Motor makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in
China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co
Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also
holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which
makes Ford's Transit vans.	
 Mazda Motor operates a car venture with U.S. peer Ford Motor
and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes Mazda models
with FAW Group via a production licence pact.	
 Hyundai Motor Co has a car venture with BAIC.
Kia Motors Corp makes cars in China in a tie-up with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd
 .   	
	
 (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)

