TABLE-Ford says June China auto sales up 11 pct y/y

BEIJING, July 6 Ford Motor said on Wednesday it shipped 44,442 vehicles to dealers in China in June, up 11 percent from a year earlier.

The following table captures Chinese passenger car and vehicle sales in June and year-to-date, by manufacturer (units; percent changes are from a year earlier): ---------------------------------------------------------------

June pct change y-t-d

---------------------------------------------------------------

Ford 44,442 11.0 274,510 14.0

GM 193,878 9.9 1,273,502 5.3

Shanghai GM 101,524 41.4 600,002 25.0

SAIC-GM-Wuling 88,027 -11.2 641,324 -5.4

FAW-GM NA NA 42,100 -38.8

Toyota 59,500 -2.4 354,400 -2.2

Mazda 16,384 -18.0 102,703 -4.0

Hyundai Kia 86,299 9.1 553,623 NA

Beijing Hyundai 55,136 1.9 NA NA

DF Yueda Kia 31,163 19.8 NA NA -------------------------------------------------------------- * SAIC-GM-Wuling's monthly decline was calculated based on historical data from GM. * Hyundai Kia's sales do not include imported models.

NOTE:

General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent owned car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pickup trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group producing light commercial vehicles.

Toyota Motor Corp operates car ventures with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd and FAW Group in China.

Ford Motor makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford's Transit vans.

Mazda Motor operates a car venture with U.S. peer Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes Mazda models with FAW Group via a production licence pact.

Hyundai Motor Co has a car venture with BAIC. Kia Motors Corp makes cars in China in a tie-up with Dongfeng Motor Group and Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd . (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)