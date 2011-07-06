New Issue-Credit Agricole adds 100 mln sfr to 2017 bond

July 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a obligations de financement de l'habitat issue

increased on wednesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 27, 2017

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.251

Reoffer price 99.701

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 27, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Standard

Governing Law French

Negative Pledge Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 300 million

Swiss francs when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0116103489

ISIN CH0132680429

