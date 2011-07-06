New Issue-JBIC prices $2 bln 2016 bond

BRIEF-Canadian Solar unit Recurrent Energy signs 60 MW solar power purchase agreement
* Canadian Solar subsidiary Recurrent Energy signs 60 megawatt solar power purchase agreement with Smud
July 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Japan Bank For International Cooperation
(JBIC)
Issue Amount $2 billion
Maturity Date July 13, 2016
Coupon 2.250 pct
Reoffer price 99.7560
Yield 2.302 pct
Spread 34 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 13, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Daiwa & JP Morgan
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Canadian Solar subsidiary Recurrent Energy signs 60 megawatt solar power purchase agreement with Smud
* Shares up 0.5 percent (Rewrites, adds CEO comments on Trump and trade impact)
* Marcato comments on Virtus' proposed acquisition of Ridgeworth