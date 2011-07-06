New Issue-JBIC prices $2 bln 2016 bond

July 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Japan Bank For International Cooperation

(JBIC)

Issue Amount $2 billion

Maturity Date July 13, 2016

Coupon 2.250 pct

Reoffer price 99.7560

Yield 2.302 pct

Spread 34 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 13, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,

Daiwa & JP Morgan

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.