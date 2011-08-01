ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY WEEKLY NEWS, AUGUST 1, 2011

HONG KONG Aug 1 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending July 29.

JULY 28

INDIA RAISED the ownership trigger for a mandatory takeover offer in a company to 25 percent from 15 percent, a move that could draw more private equity and other investors into listed companies.

AN ARM OF private equity firm ChrysCapital sold about 2.5 percent of its stake in India's fourth-biggest cellular carrier Idea Cellular Ltd in a deal valued at about $170 million, exchange data showed.

INDIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES firm Avendus Capital plans to raise up to $200 million in a private equity fund to invest in mid-sized listed companies capitalising on rising spending power in Asia's third-largest economy, a senior official told Reuters.

SBI HOLDINGS INC announced an agreement with Taiwan's Shin Kong Group and Hong Kong's Nan Fung Group on Thursday to start a $24 million private equity fund focusing on the Greater China region.

SWISS BANK UBS AG said it had set up an asset management unit in Beijing to tap China's rapidly growing $650 billion private equity market.

INTERVIEW-TAIWAN'S investment regulator said it did not welcome deals that involved management buyouts, taking targets private or making quick profits. .

JULY 27

DEALTALK-Private equity investment in India is accelerating, as rising borrowing costs and dormant public markets in Asia's third-largest economy push companies to cut deals with buyout companies in return for much-needed cash injections.

TAIWAN REGULATORS have given final approval to American International Group Inc's $2.2 billion sale of its Nan Shan Life unit to local conglomerate Ruen Chen Investment, ending a long drawn out saga for the bailed-out U.S. insurer. [IDnL3E7IR1TL]

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP will invest 5 billion rupees ($111 million) in Indian power producer VISA Power, underscoring growing investor interest in India's infrastructure.

A LARGE Singapore-based fund has increased its stake to nearly 15 percent in Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp , which has been accused of fraud, sending Sino-Forest shares higher in early trading on Wednesday.

GE CAPITAL said it has partnered with Tokyo-based Mitsui & Co Ltd to explore global opportunities in financing for original equipment manufacturers and renewable energy.

SOUTHEAST ASIA private equity investor Lombard Investments had fully exited its investment in Thailand auto parts maker Somboon Advance Technology PCL , earning a return of 3.5 times its investment.

JULY 26

U.S PRIVATE EQUITY fund Carlyle Group has sold 250 million shares, or nearly a third of its holding in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC) for about $988 million, IFR reported.

KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO's Japanese staffing unit, Intelligence, has acquired Hong Kong based personnel firm, Staff Management Consultancy Ltd, Staff Management said in a note on its website.

CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS-backed Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd is considering selling a stake in its brokerage and wealth management business, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FACTBOX-Singapore's biggest sovereign wealth fund GIC cut its exposure to developed countries and raised its holdings of emerging market equities during its financial year ended March 2011.

JULY 25

U.S. PRIVATE EQUITY firm Carlyle Group is selling about half of its stake in China heavy equipment maker Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries Co Ltd to global cargo specialist Cargotec for 50 million euros.

INSIGHT-More Chinese companies in the Carlyle Group's Asia portfolio have had questions raised about potential weaknesses in their accounting practices or financial controls, bringing further scrutiny to the private equity firm's investments across the country.

CLSA CAPITAL PARTNERS, an asset management arm of brokerage CLSA, said it has invested $20 million for a minority stake in Indonesian vehicle financing firm Sinar Mitra Sepadan Finance.

REUTERS INSIDER-China has been hyping up its electric car future, but finding the right investment is a challenge, says Herman Chang, senior director for Carlyle Asia Partners. ($1 = 78.515 yen) (Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)