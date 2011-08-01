ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY WEEKLY NEWS, AUGUST 1, 2011

HONG KONG Aug 1 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending July 29.
JULY 28
INDIA RAISED the ownership trigger for a mandatory takeover
offer in a company to 25 percent from 15 percent, a move that
could draw more private equity and other investors into listed
companies.
AN ARM OF private equity firm ChrysCapital sold about 2.5
percent of its stake in India's fourth-biggest cellular carrier
Idea Cellular Ltd in a deal valued at about $170
million, exchange data showed.
INDIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES firm Avendus Capital plans to
raise up to $200 million in a private equity fund to invest in
mid-sized listed companies capitalising on rising spending power
in Asia's third-largest economy, a senior official told Reuters.
SBI HOLDINGS INC announced an agreement
with Taiwan's Shin Kong Group and Hong Kong's Nan Fung Group on
Thursday to start a $24 million private equity fund focusing on
the Greater China region.
SWISS BANK UBS AG said it had set up an asset
management unit in Beijing to tap China's rapidly growing $650
billion private equity market.
INTERVIEW-TAIWAN'S investment regulator said it did not
welcome deals that involved management buyouts, taking targets
private or making quick profits. .
JULY 27
DEALTALK-Private equity investment in India is accelerating,
as rising borrowing costs and dormant public markets in Asia's
third-largest economy push companies to cut deals with buyout
companies in return for much-needed cash injections.
TAIWAN REGULATORS have given final approval to American
International Group Inc's $2.2 billion sale of its Nan
Shan Life unit to local conglomerate Ruen Chen Investment,
ending a long drawn out saga for the bailed-out U.S. insurer.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP will invest 5 billion rupees
($111 million) in Indian power producer VISA Power, underscoring
growing investor interest in India's infrastructure.
A LARGE Singapore-based fund has increased its stake to
nearly 15 percent in Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp
, which has been accused of fraud, sending Sino-Forest
shares higher in early trading on Wednesday.
GE CAPITAL said it has partnered with Tokyo-based Mitsui &
Co Ltd to explore global opportunities in financing for
original equipment manufacturers and renewable energy.
SOUTHEAST ASIA private equity investor Lombard Investments
had fully exited its investment in Thailand auto parts maker
Somboon Advance Technology PCL , earning a return of 3.5
times its investment.
JULY 26
U.S PRIVATE EQUITY fund Carlyle Group has sold 250
million shares, or nearly a third of its holding in China
Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC) for
about $988 million, IFR reported.
KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO's Japanese staffing
unit, Intelligence, has acquired Hong Kong based personnel firm,
Staff Management Consultancy Ltd, Staff Management said in a
note on its website.
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS-backed Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd
is considering selling a stake in its brokerage and wealth
management business, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
FACTBOX-Singapore's biggest sovereign wealth fund GIC
cut its exposure to developed countries and raised its
holdings of emerging market equities during its financial year
ended March 2011.
JULY 25
U.S. PRIVATE EQUITY firm Carlyle Group is selling about half
of its stake in China heavy equipment maker Jiangsu Rainbow
Heavy Industries Co Ltd to global cargo specialist
Cargotec for 50 million euros.
INSIGHT-More Chinese companies in the Carlyle Group's Asia
portfolio have had questions raised about potential weaknesses
in their accounting practices or financial controls, bringing
further scrutiny to the private equity firm's investments across
the country.
CLSA CAPITAL PARTNERS, an asset management arm of brokerage
CLSA, said it has invested $20 million for a minority stake in
Indonesian vehicle financing firm Sinar Mitra Sepadan Finance.
REUTERS INSIDER-China has been hyping up its electric car
future, but finding the right investment is a challenge, says
Herman Chang, senior director for Carlyle Asia Partners.
