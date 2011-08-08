ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY WEEKLY NEWS, AUGUST 8, 2011

HONG KONG Aug 8 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Aug 5.

AUGUST 5

SINGAPORE-BASED Mandolin Fund, run by New Zealand-born billionaire Richard Chandler, has again increased its stake in Sino-Forest and now owns 18 percent of the embattled Chinese forestry company's outstanding shares.

KRAFT FOODS INC Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld is breaking up the $48 billion food giant into two companies, one focused on North American groceries and one on global snacks.

FACTBOX-You can find key facts about Kraft Foods North American groceries and global snacks businesses at the following link:

AUGUST 4

PERMIRA has hired former Goldman Sachs banker Alan Chen to head its mainland China business, it said, as it builds a team to source deals in China's booming private equity market.

INDIAN PRIVATE equity fund WestBridge Capital has raised $500 million to invest in listed and later-stage private companies. The new fund was set up in February by four founding partners at the India unit of U.S. venture capital firm Sequoia Capital.

SOUTH KOREA's CJ Cheiljedang Corp has not been picked as the preferred bidder for Japan's food-additive maker Hayashibara. CJ teamed up with a Japanese private equity firm Unison Capital to bid for Hayashibara, sources had earlier told Reuters.

KOHLBERG KRAVIS Roberts & Co reported lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings as investment income declined and gains in the value of its investments slowed, sending its shares down 7 percent.

ZHUBAJIE.COM, a Chinese website that caters to businesses' outsourcing needs, is planning on a U.S. listing over the next three years as it expects its online transactions value to more than double to $1 billion during the period, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

JAPANESE ALUMINIUM sash maker JS Group Corp said on Thursday that it would buy Italian construction firm Permasteelisa from Cima Claddings for about 573 million euros ($820 million), as it looks to expand its overseas business.

Cima Claddings is indirectly controlled by European private equity firms InvestIndustrial and Alpha.

AUGUST 3

CHINESE PRIVATE EQUITY firm Hony Capital, a unit of Legend Holdings , said on Wednesday it had completed a restructuring of China Yaohua Glass Group Corp after paying $100 million for control of the struggling glass maker and bringing in IFC as an investor.

PRIVATE EQUITY- and venture capital-backed initial public offerings in Asia have surged 77 percent in the year to date to the highest level ever, according to the latest Thomson Reuters data, as funds look to show returns to investors ahead of new fundraisings.

INTEL CAPITAL, Intel Corp's global investment unit, said it has invested $22 million in three Chinese technology companies, 6DXchange Inc, Beijing JoySee Company Limited and Shanghai BOCOM Intelligent Network Technologies Co Ltd.

SHARES OF Chinese electric motor maker Harbin Electric fell sharply after another report by short-seller Citron Research raising questions about the company, but shares recovered after the company responded.

AUGUST 2

BUYOUT FIRM Carlyle Group agreed to buy 9 percent of Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd (HEG) through convertible bonds, raising its stake in a Chinese company expanding into Japan and China's untapped markets.

KKR has hired Dhiren Mehta, who was head of fixed income institutional sales in India at Nomura , as a director in India.

AUGUST 1

KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO has agreed to invest $113.8 million in convertible bonds of Singapore-listed Chinese water treatment firm, United Envirotech (UEL) , as the U.S. private equity fund seeks to tap the mainland's fast-growing water treatment industry.

THE VALUE of private equity deals in Southeast Asia looks set to increase only marginally this year following three years of decline, although interest in investing in the region has risen, said management consultancy Bain & Company.

CLSA CAPITAL PARTNERS said it has closed its second Indonesia deal in a month, investing $15 million through its Clean Resources Asia Growth Fund L.P. into PT SariWangi AEA, Indonesia's largest private tea company.

PRIVATE EQUITY investments in Asia are $14.4 billion from 608 deals year to date, according to Thomson Reuters data, with China accounting for around $9 billion of that total. (Compiled by Stephen Aldred)