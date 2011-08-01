UPDATE 1-Westwood One, Dial Global to merge

* Cos to merge in a stock for stock deal

* Cos say new entity will remain listed on Nasdaq

* Cos say deal expected to close in Q4 2011

Aug 1 Dial Global and Westwood One Inc , a provider of network radio programming, agreed to merge in a stock deal, in a move that will help the companies combine radio programming, services and advertising sales.

Westwood One produces and distributes radio programming provides entertainment, news, and sports programming to over 5,000 radio and television stations.

"The merged entity will expand national advertising sales representation to independent content producers and networks," the companies said in a joint statement.

Following the closing of the deal, expected in the fourth quarter, Triton Media Group, the parent company of Dial Global will focus on operating its remaining division, Triton Digital, Triton Media Group CEO Neal Schore said in a statement.

The companies did not disclose any further detail on the terms of the deal.

Triton Media Group is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, while Westwood One is a portfolio company of the Gores Group.

In April, Westwood One, sold its Metro Traffic division to Clear Channel Acquisition LLC, an affiliate of Clear Channel Communications, Inc, in a bid to focus on expanding its core network radio business.

Shares of Westwood One, which has a market value of about $128.3 million, closed at $5.68 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)