UPDATE 1-Vocera Communications files for IPO of up to $80 mln

Aug 1 Healthcare communications provider Vocera Communications Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $80 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the said company it expects to use $9.3 million of the net proceeds to repay borrowings under its credit facility.

It has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VCRA."

Vocera said JP Morgan, Piper Jaffray, Baird, William Blair & Co and Morgan Keegan will underwrite the offering.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)