New Issue-GECC adds 500 mln NOK to 2014 bond

August 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation (GECC)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date October 15, 2011

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 100.412

Reoffer price 100.412

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 11, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0548846137

Temporary ISIN XS0658207492

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.