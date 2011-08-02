New Issue-GECC adds 500 mln NOK to 2014 bond

August 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation (GECC)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 15, 2011
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 100.412
Reoffer price 100.412
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 11, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0548846137
Temporary ISIN XS0658207492
