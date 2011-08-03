UPDATE 1-RR Donnelley profit beats Street view

* Q2 adj EPS $0.53 vs est $0.52
* Q2 EPS $0.06
* Q2 rev up 9 pct to $2.6 bln
Aug 3 Printing services firm RR Donnelley & Sons
posted second-quarter adjusted earnings that edged past
estimates as sales at its international segment got a boost from
the acquisition of marketing communications provider Bowne & Co.
For April-June period, the company posted net earnings
attributable to shareholders of $12.2 million, or 6 cents a
share, compared with $88.8 million, or 42 cents a share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, it earned 53 cents a share.
Revenue increased about 9 percent to $2.6 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 52 cents a share on
revenue of $2.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly sales in the Chicago-based company's international
segment rose 17.2 percent to $702.5 million.
"We remain on track to deliver approximately $600 million of
operating cash flow less capital expenditures for the full
year," the company said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at $18.15 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore, Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)