UPDATE 1-RR Donnelley profit beats Street view

Aug 3 Printing services firm RR Donnelley & Sons posted second-quarter adjusted earnings that edged past estimates as sales at its international segment got a boost from the acquisition of marketing communications provider Bowne & Co.

For April-June period, the company posted net earnings attributable to shareholders of $12.2 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with $88.8 million, or 42 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 53 cents a share.

Revenue increased about 9 percent to $2.6 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 52 cents a share on revenue of $2.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly sales in the Chicago-based company's international segment rose 17.2 percent to $702.5 million.

"We remain on track to deliver approximately $600 million of operating cash flow less capital expenditures for the full year," the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $18.15 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.