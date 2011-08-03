UPDATE 1-ZST Digital Networks Q2 Profit up 22 pct

* Q2 rev $41.4 mln

* Q2 EPS $0.55 (Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Diversified technology manufacturer ZST Digital Networks Inc reported a 22 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales at its GPS business.

Shares of the company were up 5 percent at $3.46 in pre-market trading.

The company posted a 25 percent increase in second-quarter revenue to $41.4 million.

Net profit rose to $6.4 million, or 55 cents a share, up from $5.2 million, or 45 cents a share last year.

Shares of the company, have lost more than half their value since touching a high of $7.73 earlier this year, after an online report alleged accounting fraud. They closed at $3.29 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)