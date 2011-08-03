UPDATE 1-ZST Digital Networks Q2 Profit up 22 pct

* Q2 rev $41.4 mln
* Q2 EPS $0.55
(Follows alerts)
Aug 3 Diversified technology manufacturer ZST
Digital Networks Inc reported a 22 percent increase in
quarterly profit, helped by strong sales at its GPS business.
Shares of the company were up 5 percent at $3.46 in
pre-market trading.
The company posted a 25 percent increase in second-quarter
revenue to $41.4 million.
Net profit rose to $6.4 million, or 55 cents a share, up
from $5.2 million, or 45 cents a share last year.
Shares of the company, have lost more than half their value
since touching a high of $7.73 earlier this year, after an
online report alleged accounting fraud. They closed at $3.29 on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)