New Issue-IBRD adds 250 mln SEK to 2013 bond

August 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction

and Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 8, 2013

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 101.1875

Payment Date August 11, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 4.5 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0555972511

