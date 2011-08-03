New Issue-IBRD adds 250 mln SEK to 2013 bond

August 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction
and Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 8, 2013
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 101.1875
Payment Date August 11, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 4.5 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0555972511
Data supplied by International Insider.