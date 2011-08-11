版本:
TABLE-China July car sales up 6.7 pct y/y

 BEIJING, Aug 11 Car sales in China climbed 6.7
percent in July from a year earlier, the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said, extending a pattern of
subdued growth in the world's largest auto market. 	
 The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in
June and the year to date by manufacturer (units; percent
changes are from a year earlier).         	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
	

                       July   pct change  y-t-d        pct   	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM             	
Cars                  1,011,800      6.7   8,123,700      5.9   
 	
  	
Vehicles              1,275,300      2.2  10,601,800      3.2   
 	
  	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
 The following table captures Chinese passenger car and   	
vehicle sales in June and the year to date, by manufacturer 	
(units; percent changes are from a year earlier):   	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
                             July     pct change      y-t-d 	
  	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
Ford            32,320       3.0          306,830     13.0	
 CFMA            NA          NA           185,542      9.0	
 Jiangling      14,009       7.0          119,313     18.0   	
Toyota          82,500      28.4          436,900      2.4 	
Mazda           16,265     - 9.0          118,968     -4.0	
Hyundai Kia     84,024       6.0           NA         11.6   	
 Beijing Hyundai52,016       NA            NA          NA  	
 DF Yueda Kia   32,008      31.2           NA          NA 	
BMW             18,858      36.1           NA          NA    
	
  Mercedes         14,470       NA           109,510     50.0  	
 S-class         2,530       NA            18,620     60.0  	
 GLK SUV         4,600       79.0          12,175    203.0  	
  Dongfeng        164,167      14.1        1,228,769  
  10.1  	
 DF Nissan     114,017      19.6          848,457     14.2  	
 DF PSA         27,800      12.2          221,660     12.2  	
 DF Honda       20,753      -6.4          137,744     -8.3	
  SAIC            270,439      -3.0         2,274,463    10.8  	
 Shanghai VW    77,168      -7.8          654,019     22.4  	
 Shanghai GM    94,260      17.4          706,332     26.1  	
 SAIC cars      10,583     -18.8           90,978     -2.4  	
 SGMW           80,025     -12.6          727,806     -5.8   
  	
  Great Wall       29,500       NA           267,900  
NA   	
  Chery            42,600       NA           358,500      NA  	
 -----------------------------------------------------------
--   	
* Hyundai, Kia's sales do not include imported models.  	
* Chery and Great Wall's sales data were provided by CAAM	
* Volkswagen's sales include mainland China and Hong Kong 	
  	

   	

 NOTE:       	
 General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent owned car 	
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp	
Ltd in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up	
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling 	
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW 	
Group producing light commercial vehicles.  	
 Toyota Motor Corp operates car ventures with 	
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd and FAW Group in 	
China.  	
 Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other 	
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan 	
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp 	
 . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd 	
 , which makes Ford Transit vans.  	
 Mazda Motor operates a car venture with U.S. peer Ford Motor	
and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes Mazda models 	
with FAW Group via a production licence pact.  	
 Hyundai Motor Co has a car venture with BAIC. 	
Kia Motors Corp makes cars in China in a tie-up with	
Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Jiangsu Yueda 	
Investment Co Ltd .   	
 Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) makes Mercedes-Benz models in 	
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.  	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)

