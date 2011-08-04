UPDATE 1-Zebra Technologies Q2 profit beats narrowly

* Q2 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.59

* Q2 revenue $245.5 mln vs est $248.3 mln

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.57-$0.64, revenue $245-$255 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 4 - Zebra Technologies Corp posted a second-quarter profit that narrowly beat estimates helped by higher sales in emerging regions, and forecast third-quarter earnings in line with analysts' expectations.

The maker of speciality printers sees third-quarter earnings of 57-64 cents per share, on sales of $245-$255 million.

Analysts, on average, are looking for 61 cents per share earnings, on sales of $253.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter profit from continuing operations was $32.9 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with a net income of $22.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales rose 12.3 percent to $245.5 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 59 cents per share earnings, on sales of $248.3 million.

Shares of the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company closed at $38.57 on Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila )