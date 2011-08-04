UPDATE 1-Fusion-io swings to Q4 profit, to buy IO Turbine for $95 mln

Aug 4 Storage memory maker Fusion-io swung to a fourth-quarter profit on increased demand for its solid state drive platforms.

The company, which went public in June, reported a profit of $5.8 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with a loss of $11.9 million, or $1 a share a year ago.

Revenue grew over six times to $71.7 million.

The company also said it will buy virtualization software provider IO Turbine Inc for $95 million in cash and stock.

Shares of the company, which have gained over 24 percent in value over their offering price, closed at $23.6 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were up 2 percent in extended trading.