UPDATE 1-Fusion-io swings to Q4 profit, to buy IO Turbine for $95 mln

Aug 4 Storage memory maker Fusion-io swung to a fourth-quarter profit on increased demand for its solid state drive platforms.
The company, which went public in June, reported a profit of $5.8 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with a loss of $11.9 million, or $1 a share a year ago.
Revenue grew over six times to $71.7 million.
The company also said it will buy virtualization software provider IO Turbine Inc for $95 million in cash and stock.
Shares of the company, which have gained over 24 percent in value over their offering price, closed at $23.6 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were up 2 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
UPDATE 5-US court blocks Anthem-Cigna merger, dealing blow to consolidation
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 18-month highs as China rises
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.