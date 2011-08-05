US downgrade to hit repo agreements most

LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Certain Asian and European investors
may have to turn to alternative Triple A rated assets while repo
agreements might be hurt if S&P cuts the US's rating.
US politicians finally agreed to raise the debt ceiling
earlier this week. However, there is still a possibility that
the country's Triple A rating could be downgraded by S&P
which has yet to opine.
Moody's this week confirmed the US Triple A rating but put
it on negative outlook, while Fitch has yet to
conclude its review. It is expected to do so by the end of the
month and has not ruled out changing the outlook to negative.
According to JP Morgan the biggest impact of a US
downgrade will be on tri-party agreements in Europe and the US
repo market.
Certain tri-party agreements have strict ratings
requirements which would result in US Treasuries no longer being
accepted as collateral.
"This would affect around EUR90bn of repos with US
collateral in place in Europe," said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, an
analyst at JP Morgan.
Although there is no mention of ratings restrictions in
tri-party agreements in the US, in Europe tri-party agreements
are classified first by rating, then by issuer and then by
country.
"If the US sovereign were no longer rated Triple A, US
Treasuries would not be eligible anymore. This would affect
around EUR90bn of repos currently in place in Europe (or 3.1% of
the EUR3trn European repo universe).
The JP Morgan did add however that while a downgrade would
not affect the eligibility of US Treasuries as collateral in US
repo agreements, there was a risk for a haircut increase.
"If the haircut had to increase from 2% to 3%, repo
borrowers would have to fund an additional USD30bn via other
sources," Panigirtzoglou wrote. "This is a rather small amount.
But it can become more problematic if haircuts rise by more or
if volumes start shrinking as money market funds or repo
investors retrench."
LIMITED FORCED SELLING
Meanwhile, market analysts believe that there would be very
limited forced selling by domestic investors as a result of a
downgrade.
US pension funds and companies have a certain amount of
flexibility regarding the sale of downgraded debt and would
likely be reluctant sellers of their own sovereign.
The number of investors that are restricted to by Triple A
mandates is minimal. Expectations are that around USD40bn could
be pulled from US Treasuries as a result of force selling.
"An upper bound of around USD40bn of possible forced selling
is minute compared to the USD10trn of tradable US government
bond," said Panigirtzoglou.
"At the moment US pension funds and insurance companies seem
to have flexibility regarding the sale of downgraded debt so
they are likely be loyal and patriotic about investing in their
own sovereign," said a commercial paper trader.
FOREIGN EXIT
However, while the impact on many investors is thought
minimal, the past week has seen a total of USD30bn being pulled
from the US Treasury market and more is expected in the coming
months as investors take out their holdings.
According to the JP Morgan research note, "US money market
funds would not be required to sell US Treasury Securities in
the event of a US downgrade, it is investor redemptions that
pose most risk. Government money market funds are mostly at risk
of losing their Triple A rating in the event of a US downgrade
as they have no other investment alternatives."
Meanwhile, a European CP trader said that a downgrade of the
US would have a profound effect on money managers that focus on
the US. According to him and other CP traders, investors that
have Triple A ratings restrictions include European pension
funds, asset managers, private banks, bank treasuries and Asian
central banks.
"Many US investors will remain loyal and patriotic to
Treasuries but for European and Asian investors they will be
looking for alternatives," he said.
As it stands 26% of the USD1.7trn US Treasury market comes
from money market funds that typically look for ultra safe
investments. Meanwhile, foreign central banks who hold around
USD3.5trn of US Treasury securities are already seeking
alternatives to US Treasuries.
So what are they? According to commercial paper traders,
Treasury investors have already begun to look at Australia,
Denmark and other European sovereigns that have their Triple A
status intact.
"In the current market, Australian paper can offer a pick-up
of 10bp-12bp over US Treasuries for one-month paper, German
paper 10bp, Austrian 10bp-12bp and Danish paper 8bp," said a
banker.
"That will be very attractive to a minority of investors
that are restricted to Triple A rated debt products."
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)