UPDATE 1-Sirona Q3 profit beats Street, ups oper income view

Aug 5 - Sirona Dental Systems Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market estimates on strong revenue growth from its international markets and raised its full-year 2011 operating income outlook.

For the full year, the company now expects operating income, excluding amortization expense and a one-time charge, of $218 million to $223 million, up from its prior view of $214 million to $221 million.

For the third quarter, the dental equipment maker earned $36.3 million, or 63 cents a share, compared with $16.6 million, or 29 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents a share.

Net sales rose 34 percent to $244.7 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 72 cents a share, on revenue of $217.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Sirona closed at $46.44 Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)