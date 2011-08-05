UPDATE 1-Sirona Q3 profit beats Street, ups oper income view

(follows alerts)
* Q3 EPS adj $0.78 vs est $0.72
* Q3 rev $244.7 mln vs est $217.7 mln
* Raises operating income outlook
Aug 5 - Sirona Dental Systems Inc posted a
quarterly profit that beat market estimates on strong revenue
growth from its international markets and raised its full-year
2011 operating income outlook.
For the full year, the company now expects operating income,
excluding amortization expense and a one-time charge, of $218
million to $223 million, up from its prior view of $214 million
to $221 million.
For the third quarter, the dental equipment maker earned
$36.3 million, or 63 cents a share, compared with $16.6 million,
or 29 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents a share.
Net sales rose 34 percent to $244.7 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 72
cents a share, on revenue of $217.7 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Sirona closed at $46.44 Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)