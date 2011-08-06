Philippines says U.S. credit rating cut a wake-up call

MANILA Aug 6 The U.S. credit rating cut should push Washington to address its economic problems, a Philippines presidential spokesman said on Saturday.

Standard and Poor's on Friday downgraded its long-term credit rating for the United States to AA-plus.

"It has been expected for some time. In a way, it's a wake up call for the U.S. to begin to seriously address its economic issues. We're confident they will be able to do this," presidential spokesman Ricky Carandang wrote in a mobile text message to reporters. (Repporting by Rosemarie Francisco, writing by Jonathan Thatcher)