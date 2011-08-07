China state paper says U.S. debt downgrade a "warning bell"

BEIJING Aug 7 China's top newspaper on Sunday
warned that Asian exporters could be among the biggest victims
of mounting U.S. economic woes after Standard and Poor's
downgraded the United States' sovereign credit rating.
Although Beijing officials have so far been publicly mute
about the blow to Washington after Standard and Poor's stripped
the United States of its cherished top-tier AAA credit rating,
the People's Daily, the main newspaper of China's ruling
Communist Party, gave a bleak assessment of the potential
consequences for China and other emerging economies.
"The lowering of the United States' long-term sovereign
credit rating has sounded a warning bell for the international
currency system dominated by the U.S. dollar," said economist
Sun Lijian, writing in the paper.
The United States government may not be able to recover its
top-grade credit score if its deficit continues to grow, Sun
wrote in a brief commentary about the move.
"Yet the biggest victims may not be the United States
itself, but other countries that have depended on external
demand to amass national wealth -- be they Asian nations that
depend on exporting goods or nations in Latin America and the
Middle East, as well as Russia, that depend on exporting
resources," he wrote.
Such countries include China, the world's biggest foreign
holder of U.S. Treasuries.
"They all face the risk that the U.S. treasury debt that
they hold will plunge in value, leading to a deterioration in
liquidity," wrote Sun.
Such comments, like a commentary from the Xinhua news agency
on Saturday, do not amount to a definitive response from the
government. But they echo warnings from policy advisers that
Beijing must accelerate the diversification of its holdings.
Many exporters depend on American consumer spending for
orders, and the U.S. trade deficit with China hit a record $273
billion in 2010.
Beijing has urged Washington to protect China's dollar
investments, estimated to total about two-thirds of its $3.2
trillion in foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest.
The debt problems may force the United States to ease
monetary policy further by embarking on a third round of
quantitative easing, Sun wrote.
That could arrest a fall in the value of U.S. treasury debt,
"but it would also lead to a depreciation in the dollar and its
rate of return, damaging the value of the large amount of dollar
assets held by creditor countries," he wrote.
On Saturday, Xinhua condemned the United States for its
"debt addiction" and "short sighted" wrangling and said the
world needed a new global reserve currency.
The Foreign Ministry, central bank and other government
agencies, however, have made no comment on the downgrade, and
are likely to remain more cautious about any remarks that could
undermine the value of China's dollar-held assets.
