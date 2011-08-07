Newmont Indonesia says no serious impact from protests

JAKARTA Aug 7 PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT), a
unit of U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp , said on Sunday
there had been no significant impact on production from several
days of protests at its Indonesian copper and gold mine.
Local authorities have dispersed the protesters who since
Aug. 2 had been blocking access and disrupting operations at the
Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in the island of West Sumbawa.
"It had no significant impact ... Now we have our operations
running normally," Rubi Purnomo said in a text-message to
Reuters. The company had been using stockpiles to continue
processing.
Newmont also plans to review its job application process
which had been the focus of the protests.
Batu Hijau aims to produce around 275 million pounds of
copper and 275,000 ounces of gold in 2011.
(Reporting by Karima Anjani, editing by Jonathan Thatcher)