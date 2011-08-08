PREWRITE-Salix Pharma Q2 beats Street view

* Q2 adj EPS $ vs est $0.49

* Q2 rev up xx pct to $ mln vs est $131.3 mln

Aug 8 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd posted a second-quarter profit that beat market estimates, as it continued to benefit from higher sales of its trademark drug Xifaxan, which is used to treat travellers' diarrhea.

The company, which focuses on the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, posted an April-June net income of $X, or X cents a share, compared with $8.4 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the drugmaker earned X cents a share.

Revenue rose X percent to $X million. Sales of Xifaxan, which was also approved last October for reducing the risk of a disorder caused by chronic liver failure, rose X percent to $X million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 49 cents a share, on revenue of $131.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full-year 2011, the company expects earnings of $X a share, on revenue of $X million.

Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.17 a share, on revenue of $530.3 million.

Shares of Morrisville, North Carolina-based Salix Pharmaceuticals closed at $34.60 on Friday on Nasdaq.