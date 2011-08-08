PREWRITE-Salix Pharma Q2 beats Street view

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 adj EPS $ vs est $0.49
* Q2 rev up xx pct to $ mln vs est $131.3 mln
Aug 8 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd posted a second-quarter profit that beat market estimates, as it continued to benefit from higher sales of its trademark drug Xifaxan, which is used to treat travellers' diarrhea.
The company, which focuses on the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, posted an April-June net income of $X, or X cents a share, compared with $8.4 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding items, the drugmaker earned X cents a share.
Revenue rose X percent to $X million. Sales of Xifaxan, which was also approved last October for reducing the risk of a disorder caused by chronic liver failure, rose X percent to $X million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 49 cents a share, on revenue of $131.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the full-year 2011, the company expects earnings of $X a share, on revenue of $X million.
Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.17 a share, on revenue of $530.3 million.
Shares of Morrisville, North Carolina-based Salix Pharmaceuticals closed at $34.60 on Friday on Nasdaq.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: