S.Korea NPS sees stock plunge as "bargain hunting" chance -official

SEOUL Aug 9 South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS), the world's No.4 pension fund, sees the recent stock market sell-off as a "bargain-hunting" opportunity, an official at the Welfare Ministry, which oversees the fund, told Reuters.

"We still have a room for buying, considering funds allocated for stock investments," the official said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

South Korean public funds had bought 218.5 billion won ($201.8 million) worth of shares on the KOSPI as of 0239 GMT, according to exchange data. ($1 = 1082.650 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)