S.Korea NPS sees stock plunge as "bargain hunting" chance -official

SEOUL Aug 9 South Korea's National Pension
Service (NPS), the world's No.4 pension fund, sees the recent
stock market sell-off as a "bargain-hunting" opportunity, an
official at the Welfare Ministry, which oversees the fund, told
Reuters.
"We still have a room for buying, considering funds
allocated for stock investments," the official said, requesting
anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
South Korean public funds had bought 218.5 billion won
($201.8 million) worth of shares on the KOSPI as of 0239
GMT, according to exchange data.
($1 = 1082.650 Korean Won)
